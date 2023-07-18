Open Menu

US House Republicans Demand Flight Records For Climate Envoy John Kerry - Letter

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) US House Republicans are demanding that the State Department release the flight records for US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to scrutinize his military flight costs and private jet carbon missions, according to a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"...we request that you turn over all flight records including commercial, MILAIR, and private travel that were paid with Federal funds since the beginning of Special Envoy Kerry's tenure by August 1, 2023," Florida Rep. Mike Waltz wrote in the letter, obtained by Fox news Digital. "We also request you turn over Special Envoy Kerry meeting records with foreign officials since he took office as special envoy.

"

Last week, Kerry said at a congressional hearing that he had taken five military flights during the Biden administration. He dismissed accusations that he used a private jet to conduct official business, saying that he did not personally own a private jet.

Waltz noted that military flights were much more expensive than commercial ones and questioned in the letter what was the "exceptional circumstances" behind Kerry taking the five flights. He also questioned the circumstances behind Kerry's statement about using a private jet "maybe once" as an envoy and the associated carbon emissions.

