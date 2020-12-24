UrduPoint.com
US House Republicans, Democrats Block Efforts To Advance COVID-19 Relief, Spending Package

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:57 PM

US House Democrats and Republicans blocked each other's efforts on Thursday to advance COVID-19 stimulus bill and government spending package

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) US House Democrats and Republicans blocked each other's efforts on Thursday to advance COVID-19 stimulus bill and government spending package.

House Democrats tried to pass a bill to increase direct payments to Americans to $2,000 per individual making less than $75,000 a year, as requested by President Donald Trump, but Republicans blocked the relief measure.

Democrats, in turn, rejected Republicans' attempt to change the amount of foreign aid included in the spending package. The House will reconvene on Monday, when the government spending expires at midnight.

Late on Monday, Congress passed a $900 billion emergency coronavirus relief bill that was consolidated with a $1.4 trillion spending bill to keep the government running in 2021. The Senate passed the bill with a 92-6 veto-proof margin. The House of Representatives passed the bill in two veto-proof votes.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to veto the bill if lawmakers did not raise the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 for all qualifying adults in the United States. The president also called on lawmakers to trim down the bill by removing "wasteful and unnecessary items."

