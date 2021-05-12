US House Republicans Oust Liz Cheney From Leadership Over Criticism of Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) US House Republicans on Wednesday fired Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership post on a voice vote over her criticism of former President Donald Trump and his claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

"We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the constitution," Cheney said following the voice vote, which took place behind closed doors. "The nation needs a strong Republican party. The nation needs a party that is based on the fundamental principles of conservativism."

Cheney also vowed that she would do everything she could to "ensure that the former President never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.

"

The lawmaker was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the January 6 Capitol riot by supporters of the then-outgoing president.

Trump responded to Cheney's ouster with a statement attacking the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney as a "bitter, horrible human being" and a "warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never ending middle East disaster."

Cheney's replacement as Republican conference chair, the third-ranking position among House GOP, was widely expected to be Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, although the post remained vacant when lawmakers adjourned.