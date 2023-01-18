UrduPoint.com

US House Republicans Preparing To Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas - Reports

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Republicans in the US House of Representatives are moving to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for mismanaging US border, endangering US national security and contributing to the chaos on the country's border with Mexico, CNN reported.

Senior Republicans are strongly weighing launching rare impeachment proceedings against a cabinet secretary, the report said on Tuesday.

Key House committee chairmen are already preparing to hold hearings on the problems with record levels of illegal immigrants at the southern US border, which Republicans say could serve as a prelude to an impeachment inquiry against Mayorkas, the reports said.

Congressman Pat Fallon introduced an impeachment resolution last week but the initiative has not progressed because the so-called moderate Republicans have so-far not been on board.

Data provided by Customs and Border Protection shows the number of illegal immigrants crossings the US southern border in fiscal year 2022 exceeded 2.7 million.

