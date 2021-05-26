UrduPoint.com
US House Republicans Press Government Auditor For Legal Opinion On Border Wall Halt

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:07 AM

The General Accountability Office (GAO), which serves as the auditing arm of Congress, needs to update Congress on when it will release a legal opinion on the Biden administration's freeze of border wall construction, Republicans on the House Budget Committee said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The General Accountability Office (GAO), which serves as the auditing arm of Congress, needs to update Congress on when it will release a legal opinion on the Biden administration's freeze of border wall construction, Republicans on the House Budget Committee said on Tuesday.

"It has now been almost a month since the Committee on the Budget's hearing and two months since the request for an investigation was made and Congress still has no detailed information or any specified timeframe for when GAO will release its opinion," House Budget Committee senior Republican Jason Smith wrote in a letter to the GAO chief, Comptroller General Gene Dodaro.

More than 100 members of Congress first requested a legal opinion on President Joe Biden's freeze on Border Wall construction in March.

In an April 29 testimony, GAO said it expected responses from the Biden administration "mid to late next week" that is needed to draft a legal opinion, the letter said.

"This deadline has passed and therefore, we are requesting a status update on GAO's investigation," the letter added.

The Republican request appears to focus on more than $1 billion appropriated by Congress for border security during the Trump administration, and not the nearly $4 billion that the former president transferred from military spending accounts to fund the barrier.

Biden froze money for border wall construction shortly after taking office on January 20.

