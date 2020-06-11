UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Republicans Push Congress To Impose New Sanctions On Key Iran Sectors - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 04:30 AM

US House Republicans Push Congress to Impose New Sanctions on Key Iran Sectors - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The US Congress should impose new sanctions on Iran's oil, financial and shipping sectors, the Republican Study Committee - the largest Republican caucus in the House of Representatives - said in a report.

"Congress has imposed sectoral sanctions on Iran's energy, shipping and shipbuilding sectors as mandated by the IFCA [Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act of 2012]," the report said on Wednesday. "Congress should expand the IFCA to go after the petrochemical, financial and automotive sectors of the Iranian economy."

Republican lawmakers also want Congress to require the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to broaden the scope of sanctionable maritime services by expanding the list of services providing "significant support" to Iran's shipping sector services.

The report also recommends that Congress should prohibit the lifting of sanctions on Iran without approval from the US Senate and House of Representatives. It also suggests Congress should trigger snapback sanctions on Iran for increasing its stockpile of enriched uranium.

Congress, the report said, should support the Trump administration's effort to extend the United Nations arms embargo on Iran, adding that if the initiative fails then Congress should be proactive to prevent China and Russia from entering new arms deals with Iran or assisting Iran with its ballistic missile program.

In addition, the report recommends Congress enact the Stop Evasion of Iran Sanctions Act that would allow the Treasury Secretary to sanction the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX). The latter is a European special-purpose vehicle that protects European companies from US sanctions when making transactions with Iranian entities.

Furthermore, the Republican lawmakers said Congress should consider replacing the 2001 and 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) authorities with a new AUMF that will allow the US president to respond to Iranian-backed proxies and terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and al Qaeda (both banned in Russia).

Congress should require the Trump administration to designate Iranian-backed proxy militias in Iraq and Syria, which are labeled as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and expand sanctions on Hezbollah and its allies in Lebanon, in addition to imposing new sanctions on the Houthis in Yemen, the report said.

Finally ,Congress should reject partnering with Russia to combat the Islamic State in Libya, the report added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Senate United Nations Syria Iran Russia China Yemen Iraq Oil Trump Vehicle Lebanon Libya Congress From

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

3 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

4 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

4 hours ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Lib ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.