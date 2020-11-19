UrduPoint.com
US House Republicans Rebuke Washington, DC Mayor For Ignoring Attacks On Trump Supporters

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:05 PM

Attacks by far-left activists on a Washington demonstration backing President Donald Trump last weekend provoked an angry rebuke of Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and a demand for answers in a letter on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Attacks by far-left activists on a Washington demonstration backing President Donald Trump last weekend provoked an angry rebuke of Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and a demand for answers in a letter on Thursday.

Thousands of Trump supporters who descended on Washington last weekend to protest election faced attacks from far-left Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists. One person was stabbed and 20 people arrested, according to police.

"You claim Washington, D.

C. 'upholds the values of love, inclusivity, and diversity' but your silence following the violence perpetrated against Americans who support President Trump suggests you apply these principles only for those who share your same political opinions," ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee James Comer and four other lawmakers wrote in a letter to Bowser.

The Republican lawmakers also wrote to the Oversight Committee's Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney asking for hearings on the weekend attacks.

