US House Republicans Reject Speaker Pelosi's Proxy Voting Plan - Minority Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 10:47 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Congressional Republicans are rejecting Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proxy voting procedure pushed through by her majority caucus and warn the Senate will not pass into law any bill passed using such a procedure, US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday.

"We cannot delegate away that which our constituents have delegated to us," McCarthy told a press conference. "This is an extraordinary change in our system of government."

McCarthy pointed out that any measure passed using Pelosi's proxy voting system, whereby one representative can submit votes for a number of his colleagues, would be invalid and unconstitutional.

"[The proxy voting procedure] challenges the Constitution: It is a dereliction of duty. It violates the Constitution. ... Congress has never flinched from its constitutional duty to assemble, but today is different," McCarthy said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Congresswoman Liz Cheney said the House Republicans were bringing a lawsuit against Pelosi and the House Democrats to prevent them from maintaining the proxy vote procedure in the chamber.

