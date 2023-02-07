UrduPoint.com

US House Republicans Say Biden Must Answer For 'Failed Leadership'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 11:36 PM

President Joe Biden must answer for his "failed leadership" regarding the US border crisis, runaway inflation, increasing national debt and national security failures such as the situation with the Chinese balloon over the United States, Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said on Tuesday

"Joe Biden must answer for his failed leadership, whether it's the border crisis continuing to rage at our southern border, crushing inflation and over $30 trillion in national debt, or a balloon from communist China entering into United States sovereign airspace, Joe Biden has caused a crisis in America," Stefanik said during a press conference on the US House Republican Agenda.

The congresswoman emphasized that families in the United States cannot further afford Biden's "failed policies" and "far left agenda."

Stefanik said the Republicans are working on providing checks and oversight on the Biden administration because they remain committed to the United States and the principles of freedom as well as the practice of government accountability and a strong economy.

US House Republicans will continue to deliver on their promises and to hold the Biden administration accountable, she added.

