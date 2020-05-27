UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Republicans Sue Pelosi To Block Proxy Voting By Lawmakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:00 AM

US House Republicans Sue Pelosi to Block Proxy Voting by Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Republicans in the US House of Representatives are suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an attempt to block allowing members who are absent from Washington due to the novel coronavirus to vote remotely by giving proxies to a handful of lawmakers still in Washington, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said.

"House Republicans are suing Nancy Pelosi to block her proxy voting power grab that lets her unilaterally pass legislation with just 20 members present.

It's simple: one representative should equal one vote. We can't let her get away with this," Scalese said via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Scalise gave no details, but media reported earlier that Republicans plan to ask a Federal judge in Washington to strike down the practice.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives voted 217-189 - along party lines - that lawmakers need not travel to Washington to vote during the pandemic - overturning a rule that dates back more than 230 years.

Related Topics

Minority Washington Vote Twitter Nancy Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cloudy, humid weather expected for coming days

2 hours ago

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1931 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

6 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.