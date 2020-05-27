US House Republicans Sue Pelosi to Block Proxy Voting by Lawmakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Republicans in the US House of Representatives are suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an attempt to block allowing members who are absent from Washington due to the novel coronavirus to vote remotely by giving proxies to a handful of lawmakers still in Washington, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said.

"House Republicans are suing Nancy Pelosi to block her proxy voting power grab that lets her unilaterally pass legislation with just 20 members present.

It's simple: one representative should equal one vote. We can't let her get away with this," Scalese said via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Scalise gave no details, but media reported earlier that Republicans plan to ask a Federal judge in Washington to strike down the practice.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives voted 217-189 - along party lines - that lawmakers need not travel to Washington to vote during the pandemic - overturning a rule that dates back more than 230 years.