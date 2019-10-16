UrduPoint.com
US House Republicans To Introduce New Bill On Wednesday To Sanction Turkey - Lawmaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:21 PM

US House Republicans to Introduce New Bill on Wednesday to Sanction Turkey - Lawmaker

Republicans in the US House of Representatives will introduce new legislation on Wednesday to sanction Turkey in response to its incursion into northern Syria, Congresswoman Liz Cheney told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Republicans in the US House of Representatives will introduce new legislation on Wednesday to sanction Turkey in response to its incursion into northern Syria, Congresswoman Liz Cheney told reporters.

"We will have a bill that we'll be introducing today - Leader [Kevin] McCarthy, Whip [Steve] Scalise and I and over 70 of our colleagues - sanctioning Turkey. We've been working very closely with the Senate and working very closely across the aisle as well," Cheney said during a press conference.

