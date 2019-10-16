US House Republicans to Introduce New Bill on Wednesday to Sanction Turkey - Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Republicans in the US House of Representatives will introduce new legislation on Wednesday to sanction Turkey in response to its incursion into northern Syria , Congresswoman Liz Cheney told reporters.

"We will have a bill that we'll be introducing today - Leader [Kevin] McCarthy, Whip [Steve] Scalise and I and over 70 of our colleagues - sanctioning Turkey. We've been working very closely with the Senate and working very closely across the aisle as well," Cheney said during a press conference.