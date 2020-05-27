UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Republicans To Reject Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Bill - Minority Whip

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:25 PM

US House Republicans to Reject Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Bill - Minority Whip

US House Republicans will oppose the latest bill to renew the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), Minority Whip Steve Scalise told a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US House Republicans will oppose the latest bill to renew the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), Minority Whip Steve Scalise told a press conference on Wednesday.

The bill passed the US Senate on May 14 but was sent back to the House due to changes to enhance legal protections.

However, since then President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to reject the legislation until a probe into alleged FISA abuses under the Obama administration is completed.

"The FISA process was abused and those who abused it have not yet been held accountable," Scalise, the second highest ranking Republican in the House, said. "We've organized a whip against the FISA Bill."

The US Senate Judicial Committee plans to kick-off meetings into the origins and handling of the Russia probe next week including the prosecution's treatment of former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama Minority Russia White House Trump May

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

31 minutes ago

Deep UV-LEDs Developed by Japanese Firm Weaken COV ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt to nab all elements involved in corrupt p ..

6 minutes ago

Pompeo, Indonesia Counterpart Highlight Economic C ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.