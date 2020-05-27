US House Republicans to Reject Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Bill - Minority Whip

US House Republicans will oppose the latest bill to renew the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), Minority Whip Steve Scalise told a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US House Republicans will oppose the latest bill to renew the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), Minority Whip Steve Scalise told a press conference on Wednesday.

The bill passed the US Senate on May 14 but was sent back to the House due to changes to enhance legal protections.

However, since then President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to reject the legislation until a probe into alleged FISA abuses under the Obama administration is completed.

"The FISA process was abused and those who abused it have not yet been held accountable," Scalise, the second highest ranking Republican in the House, said. "We've organized a whip against the FISA Bill."

The US Senate Judicial Committee plans to kick-off meetings into the origins and handling of the Russia probe next week including the prosecution's treatment of former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.