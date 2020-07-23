UrduPoint.com
US House Republicans Urge Committee Chair To Call Twitter CEO Dorsey To Testify - Letter

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:40 AM

US House Republicans Urge Committee Chair to Call Twitter CEO Dorsey to Testify - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Republicans are calling Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify on the practices and conduct of his company before the US House Antitrust Subcommittee, ranking Republican Congressman Jim Jordan wrote in a letter to the Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler on Wednesday.

"On July 27, the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law will convene a hearing featuring the chief executive officers of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook," Jordan said. "I write to notify you that we are calling Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, to testify at this hearing and we expect that you will transmit an invitation to him promptly."

Jordan explained that Republicans on the Antitrust Subcommittee believe the hearing would be incomplete without an examination of the practices and conduct of Twitter.

"You [Nadler] have so far refused multiple requests from Republicans that you convene this hearing at the full committee. We hope that you will be more receptive to our input on the hearing's content. We believe that the hearing would be incomplete without an examination of the practices and conduct of Twitter," the letter said.

Congressmen in both parties have said they wanted to hear from Twitter about its power in the marketplace, its role in moderating content on its platform, and the causes for its recent security breaches.

On July 8, Republicans wrote to Dorsey seeking information about Twitter's content moderation policies but he had not yet responded, the letter said.

