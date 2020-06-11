WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Republican Study Committee, the largest Republican caucus in the US House of Representatives, published a report that calls on Congress to sanction the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) United Front Work Department.

"Congress should create a new authority to sanction state-backed disinformation networks and mandate placing such sanctions on the CCP's United Front Work Department," the report said on Wednesday.

The Republican Study Committee pointed out in the report that China uses the United Front Work Department to harass, spy on and co-opt Chinese citizens in the United States in addition to confront any source of potential opposition to the CCP.

The report also urges Congress to impose sanctions on Chinese companies that steal US intellectual property and calls for restricting US student and tourist visas for Chinese government and military officials in addition to requiring more vetting of Chinese students at US research institutions.

In addition, the Republican Study Committee also said they want Congress to impose sanctions on Chinese government officials responsible for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

The report noted that the United States is falling behind China and Russia on hypersonic weapons. Consequently, Congress should direct the Defense Department to examine the possibility of a public-private partnership to create a secure research, development and production facility in order to accelerate work in the area of hypersonic weapons, it said.

The report urges Congress to pass the South China Sea and East China Sea Sanctions Act that would sanction individuals or entities involved in disputed actions in those regions.

Moreover, the Trump administration should seek free trade agreements with Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Kenya to counter China's growing influence in Africa, the report said.