US House Republicans Urge McConnell To Deny Funding Bill Over Vaccine Mandates - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 10:10 PM

US House Republicans Urge McConnell to Deny Funding Bill Over Vaccine Mandates - Letter

The US House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday urged Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to deny a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government over money allocated for implementing the Biden administration's vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The US House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday urged Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to deny a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government over money allocated for implementing the Biden administration's vaccine mandates.

"Today, the House of Representatives will pass, over our objection, a continuing resolution to fund government without ending any of President Biden's very damaging, un-American, and in the worst cases, unlawful vaccine mandates," the Freedom Caucus said in a letter addressed to McConnell. "We therefore write to request that you use all procedural tools at your disposal to deny timely passage of the CR unless it prohibits funding - in all respects - for the vaccine mandates and enforcement thereof.

"

On Tuesday, the Congressional Budget Office warned that if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling by December 15, the Treasury Department could run out of authorized government funding before January.

McConnell and Democratic counterpart Chuck Schumer said during a press conferences on Tuesday that they had good discussions with one another on raising the debt ceiling. McConnell said the government will not default or shutdown.

