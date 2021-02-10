UrduPoint.com
US House Republicans Urge Senate To Reject Biden's Budget Director Nominee

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

US House Republicans Urge Senate to Reject Biden's Budget Director Nominee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) US House Republicans on Tuesday urged the Senate to quash the nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House budget office.

"The letter points to instances during Tanden's career - particularly in her role as the head of the Center for American Progress (CAP) - where she did not exemplify the level of sound judgement, bipartisan civility, and leadership that is needed at OMB," House Budget Committee Republicans said in a statement accompanying a letter to the Senate.

The letter to Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and ranking Republican Mitch McConnell also cited partisan attacks by Tanden on social media, as well as Tanden's recent deletion of more than 1,000 statements from her Twitter account.

In a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Tanden apologized for the deleted tweets, many directed against Republican senators.

"I deeply regret and apologize for my language and some of my past language. I recognize that this role is a bipartisan role, and I know I have to earn the trust of senators across the board," she said.

The House Republicans' letter noted that OMB is the largest unit in the Executive Office of the President, with more than 500 employees, adding that the office needs a leader able to exercise sound judgement and bipartisan civility.

