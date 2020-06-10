US House Republicans Urge Trump to Reject US Troop Pullout From Germany - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) More than 20 Republicans of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Tuesday urging him to reject reported plans to draw down the number of US troops stationed in Germany.

"As Republican Members of the House Armed Services Committee, we are very concerned about reports that the Administration is considering a significant reduction of US troops currently based in Europe as well as a cap on the total number of US troops which can be present there at any one time," the letter said. "We believe that such steps would significantly damage US national security as well as strengthen the position of Russia to our detriment."