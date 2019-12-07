US House Republicans Want Hunter Biden, Whistleblower to Testify on Impeachment - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US House Republicans want Hunter Biden, Congressman Adam Schiff, the whistleblower in the Trump-Ukraine Scandal, among others to testify in the panel's impeachment hearings, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins said in a letter to Chairman Jerry Nadler.

"To provide context and transparency about the underlying facts at issue in this 'impeachment inquiry,' the American people deserve to hear from the following witnesses in the Judiciary Committee: Chairman Adam Schiff... The anonymous whistleblower whose complaint initiated this 'impeachment inquiry'...Hunter Biden, former board member of Burisma Holdings," the letter said on Friday.