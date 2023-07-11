US House Republicans Warn McCarthy About Plan to Reject 'Bloated' Spending Bills - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) A group of US House Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy warning him of their intention to oppose appropriations bills that they believe authorize too much spending, urging the speaker to work with them to revise the legislation.

"We therefore write to inform you that we cannot support appropriations bills that will produce a top-line discretionary spending level barely below the bloated Fiscal Year 2023 level," the letter said on Monday.

The lawmakers expect all appropriations measures to follow the Fiscal Year 2022 topline level of $1.471 trillion, and without the use of reallocated rescissions to increase spending beyond that topline, the letter said.

Without adhering to such a spending cap or achieving other "significant policy victories" - such as border security measures - it will be impossible to reach 218 Republican votes in favor of appropriations legislation, the letter said.

The letter recommends McCarthy pause floor considerations of any appropriations measure until all 12 appropriations bills have been reported out by the Appropriations Committee. The letter also urged McCarthy to publicly reject the possibility of an omnibus appropriations measure or a supplemental Ukraine appropriations bill.

"We intend to keep the promises we made to the American people to cut Federal spending, reduce the size and scope of the woke and weaponized federal bureaucracy, and ensure their security," the letter said.

The lawmakers are prepared to work with McCarthy to bring US President Joe Biden to the negotiation table, the letter said.

Party unity demands a "clear mission" to cut discretionary spending on the federal bureaucracy to pre-pandemic levels, the letter added.

The letter was signed by US Representatives Scott Perry, Chip Roy, Bob Good and Lauren Boebert.