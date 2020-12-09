US House Republicans Warn of Consequences of Failing to Enact Defense Budget

Republicans from the US House Armed Services Committee warned on Tuesday that a possible failure to enact the 2021 defense spending bill by the end of the year would freeze troop pay and hamper the response to the pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Republicans from the US House Armed Services Committee warned on Tuesday that a possible failure to enact the 2021 defense spending bill by the end of the year would freeze troop pay and hamper the response to the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump called on House Republicans not to pass the measure and repeated his threat to veto the bill without provisions that preserve monuments and repeal social media protections. The $740 billion bill, which guarantees US armed forces can continue to operate without interruption, is expected to pass in both chambers as early as this week.

"Unlike other pieces of legislation, conference reports cannot be reintroduced and immediately taken up in a new congress.

The process, which could be expected to take several months, would need to begin all over again," the committee said in a statement.

Failure to enact would halt troop pay, hamper the COVID-19 response, and delay support for military families, the release said.

Trump threatens to veto the NDAA because it fails to repeal a 1996 law that gives social media platforms liability protection for third-party posts and freedom to police the content. The Republican incumbent also took to Twitter last week to express displeasure over the bill provisions that would rename monuments and bases that honor Confederate figures. He also opposes language in the bill that would possibly slow down troop reductions.