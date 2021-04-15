WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) A bipartisan resolution introduced in the US House of Representatives condemns China's repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities while urging President Joe Biden to refer the crackdown to the United Nations, Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks and Ranking Republican Michael McCaul said.

"The resolution calls upon President Biden to refer these atrocities to the United Nations for investigation under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," the lawmakers said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

The resolution also seeks multilateral sanctions against the Chinese government in the UN Security Council and other unspecified actions "to bring the genocide to an end.

"

"China's human rights violations against the Uyghur community in Xinjiang are beyond the pale. The international community needs to stand together and condemn the horrific treatment of China's ethnic minorities, who have undergone mass detention and seen their way of life threatened," Meeks said in the release.

Human rights groups claim that more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the western province of Xinjiang have been imprisoned in a network of so called re-education camps - charges repeatedly denied by Beijing.