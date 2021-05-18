UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Rules Committee Advances Bill To Set Up Probe On June 6 Capitol Incident

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

US House Rules Committee Advances Bill to Set Up Probe on June 6 Capitol Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The US House Committee on Rules has approved a bill setting up a September 11 style commission to probe the January 6 Capitol riot by a vote of nine to four on Tuesday, sending the bill to the full House for what is expected to be a rapid approval.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has said the bill will go before the full house tomorrow.

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House supports a "full and fair" accounting of the incident and has set aside nearly $2 billion to upgrade security at the Capitol.

"The [Biden] administration supports HR 3233, a bill to establish a National Commission to investigate the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol Complex," it said.

The Biden administration has also proposed a $1.9 billion bill to reimburse direct costs incurred by the attack on the Capitol, improve facility security, protect Members of Congress, employees, and visitors, and provide judicial security, the White House added.

The bill sent to the House floor proposes an independent ten-member commission to advise measures to prevent any future such attack on the Capitol with a deadline for its report of December 31. However, the legislation may not pass the US Senate, which is evenly divided between Democrats and their supporters and Republicans.

Related Topics

Attack Senate Vote White House United States January May September December Democrats Congress Billion

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

46 minutes ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

46 minutes ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

46 minutes ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

46 minutes ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

1 hour ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.