US House Rules Committee Advances Bill to Set Up Probe on June 6 Capitol Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The US House Committee on Rules has approved a bill setting up a September 11 style commission to probe the January 6 Capitol riot by a vote of nine to four on Tuesday, sending the bill to the full House for what is expected to be a rapid approval.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has said the bill will go before the full house tomorrow.

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House supports a "full and fair" accounting of the incident and has set aside nearly $2 billion to upgrade security at the Capitol.

"The [Biden] administration supports HR 3233, a bill to establish a National Commission to investigate the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol Complex," it said.

The Biden administration has also proposed a $1.9 billion bill to reimburse direct costs incurred by the attack on the Capitol, improve facility security, protect Members of Congress, employees, and visitors, and provide judicial security, the White House added.

The bill sent to the House floor proposes an independent ten-member commission to advise measures to prevent any future such attack on the Capitol with a deadline for its report of December 31. However, the legislation may not pass the US Senate, which is evenly divided between Democrats and their supporters and Republicans.