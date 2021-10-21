UrduPoint.com

US House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Criminal Contempt Referral, Sets Up Full Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The US House of Representatives Rules Committee on Wednesday approved the criminal contempt referral of former Trump aide Steve Bannon that sets up the resolution for a full vote.

The Rules Committee approved the measure in a 9-4 vote along party lines.

The resolution was drafted and first approved on Tuesday by the US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6.

Contempt of Congress charges can only be pursued by the Justice Department and can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

US media reported the full vote could take place on Thursday.

