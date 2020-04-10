UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Seeks Input From Inspectors General On Bill To Block Trump Firings - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

US House Seeks Input From Inspectors General on Bill to Block Trump Firings - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The chairs of more than 20 committees in the US House of Representatives asked fired intelligence community Inspector General Michael Horowitz for advice on legislation that would prevent President Donald Trump from dismissing Inspectors General with whom he disagrees, according to a letter announced by Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney on Friday.

"Unlike any President in modern history, President Trump has engaged in offensive and unjustified attacks against Inspectors General, criticizing them for following the law, and retaliating against them for telling the truth," the chairs wrote. "For these reasons, our staffs will be following-up with your office to seek input on proposals we are considering to enhance the independence of Inspectors General, protect them from political retaliation and support their efforts to report the truth to the Executive Branch, Congress, and the American people." "

An early draft of legislation in the Oversight Committee titled the "Inspector General Independence Act" seeks to amend the Inspector General Act of 1978 to require "removal for cause.

"

The lawmakers noted that Trump sidestepped a law requiring 30-day notice to Congress before dismissing an inspector general in firing Horowitz last week. Trump initially justified the firing by saying he had lost confidence in Horowitz.

Late last year, Horowitz informed Congress of a whistleblower who claimed Trump had pressed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter - a complaint that led the Democrats in the House of Representatives to impeach Trump.

This week, Trump also fired Glenn Fine, the Defense Department acting Inspector General, from his position as chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which Congress created to oversee Federal spending in response to the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, Trump publicly attacked Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm, who detailed shortages of COVID-19 protective equipment in a report after interviewing administrators at more than 300 hospitals throughout the United States.

Related Topics

Firing Ukraine Fine Trump Independence United States Democrats Congress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

129 violators of quarantine measures referred to A ..

32 minutes ago

Peerabad SHO attacked by a group of individuals

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of woman's deat ..

2 minutes ago

Virus shutdowns erode US inflation in March

2 minutes ago

Managers' chief slams Football League over season ..

2 minutes ago

NDMA provides medical equipment to 33 hospitals in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.