US House Seeks Input From Inspectors General on Bill to Block Trump Firings - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The chairs of more than 20 committees in the US House of Representatives asked fired intelligence community Inspector General Michael Horowitz for advice on legislation that would prevent President Donald Trump from dismissing Inspectors General with whom he disagrees, according to a letter announced by Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney on Friday.

"Unlike any President in modern history, President Trump has engaged in offensive and unjustified attacks against Inspectors General, criticizing them for following the law, and retaliating against them for telling the truth," the chairs wrote. "For these reasons, our staffs will be following-up with your office to seek input on proposals we are considering to enhance the independence of Inspectors General, protect them from political retaliation and support their efforts to report the truth to the Executive Branch, Congress, and the American people." "

An early draft of legislation in the Oversight Committee titled the "Inspector General Independence Act" seeks to amend the Inspector General Act of 1978 to require "removal for cause.

The lawmakers noted that Trump sidestepped a law requiring 30-day notice to Congress before dismissing an inspector general in firing Horowitz last week. Trump initially justified the firing by saying he had lost confidence in Horowitz.

Late last year, Horowitz informed Congress of a whistleblower who claimed Trump had pressed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter - a complaint that led the Democrats in the House of Representatives to impeach Trump.

This week, Trump also fired Glenn Fine, the Defense Department acting Inspector General, from his position as chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which Congress created to oversee Federal spending in response to the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, Trump publicly attacked Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm, who detailed shortages of COVID-19 protective equipment in a report after interviewing administrators at more than 300 hospitals throughout the United States.