UrduPoint.com

US House Select Committee Subpoenas Trump Adviser Roger Stone, InfoWars Founder Alex Jones

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 03:50 AM

US House Select Committee Subpoenas Trump Adviser Roger Stone, InfoWars Founder Alex Jones

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 said in a press release that it has issued new subpoenas to five individuals, including former Donald Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone and InfoWars founder Alex Jones, to testify about their role in the rallies in Washington.

"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to five individuals as a part of its investigation into the January 6th attack on the US Capitol and its causes.

The committee is demanding records and testimony from five witnesses who helped or had knowledge of the planning and financing of the January 5th and 6th rallies in Washington, DC and the subsequent march and violent attack on the United States Capitol," the release said on Monday.

The US House Select Committee also subpoenaed Dustin Stockton, Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Budowich, the release said.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Trump Thompson Stockton United States Jennifer Lawrence January March From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

4 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

3 hours ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

3 hours ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

3 hours ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.