US House Select Committee Subpoenas Trump Adviser Roger Stone, InfoWars Founder Alex Jones

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 said in a press release that it has issued new subpoenas to five individuals, including former Donald Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone and InfoWars founder Alex Jones, to testify about their role in the rallies in Washington.

"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to five individuals as a part of its investigation into the January 6th attack on the US Capitol and its causes.

The committee is demanding records and testimony from five witnesses who helped or had knowledge of the planning and financing of the January 5th and 6th rallies in Washington, DC and the subsequent march and violent attack on the United States Capitol," the release said on Monday.

The US House Select Committee also subpoenaed Dustin Stockton, Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Budowich, the release said.