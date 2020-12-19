UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House, Senate Leaders Receive Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

US House, Senate Leaders Receive Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) US House and Senate leaders Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell said Friday they received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today, with confidence in science and at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine," Pelosi said via Twitter.

McConnell in a statement said he received "the safe, effective COVID vaccine" following continuity-of-government protocols.

Both leaders urged Americans to take safety measures in order to avoid the infection.

"As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing and other science-based steps," Pelosi said.

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Second Lady Karen Pence received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccination in public earlier on Friday, becoming the first senior White House officials to undergo the procedure.

Despite hope offered by vaccines, the coronavirus pandemic has raged anew in the United States in recent weeks, after a respite in the summer to early fall period. Infections have crossed 17 million, hospitalization has hit daily record highs of above 100,000 and the death toll has breached 310,000 in total.

Related Topics

Senate Twitter White House Wife Nancy United States All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

WHO Official Says Vital to Control COVID-19 Now to ..

15 minutes ago

Pentagon Agreed With Biden Team to Continue Workin ..

15 minutes ago

Croatia curbs travel, spares Christmas masses

15 minutes ago

Americas Account for Three Quarters of World's New ..

15 minutes ago

UK Satellites OneWeb, Launched by Soyuz-2 From Vos ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.