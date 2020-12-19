(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) US House and Senate leaders Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell said Friday they received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today, with confidence in science and at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine," Pelosi said via Twitter.

McConnell in a statement said he received "the safe, effective COVID vaccine" following continuity-of-government protocols.

Both leaders urged Americans to take safety measures in order to avoid the infection.

"As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing and other science-based steps," Pelosi said.

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Second Lady Karen Pence received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccination in public earlier on Friday, becoming the first senior White House officials to undergo the procedure.

Despite hope offered by vaccines, the coronavirus pandemic has raged anew in the United States in recent weeks, after a respite in the summer to early fall period. Infections have crossed 17 million, hospitalization has hit daily record highs of above 100,000 and the death toll has breached 310,000 in total.