US House Sends Biden Impeachment Resolution To Homeland Security, Judiciary Committees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday sent a resolution with articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees, following an attempt by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to fasttrack the legislation.

House lawmakers passed a resolution referring the impeachment bill to the two panels in a vote of 219-208.

Earlier this week, Boebert brought articles of impeachment against Biden via privileged motion, forcing action on the matter. On Wednesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged members to oppose the fast-tracked resolution, instead arguing it should go through a committee process.

During floor remarks on Thursday, Boebert expressed support for sending the impeachment resolution to the committees to assemble a collection of evidence.

"This bill allows impeachment proceedings to proceed through the traditional institutional channels, by building a body of evidence at the committee level, through the committees," Boebert said.

The process will provide an evidentiary record for a possible impeachment trial in the Senate, Boebert said.

Boebert has pointed to Biden's handling of the southern border, the fentanyl crisis and crime as reasons for impeachment.

