US House Sets Up Vote for Senate-Passed Version of New COVID-19 Relief Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The US House of Representatives is set to vote on the approval of the Sente-passed version of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Earlier on Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted 219-210 to set up the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for a final vote the following day.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed the bill 219-212 in late February and the Democrat-controlled Senate passed it on Saturday with a 50-49 vote.

The bill proposes a one-time $1,400 check for eligible Americans and Federal assistance for small businesses.

Republicans have said that only a small portion of the $1.9 trillion bill actually deals with combating the coronavirus while other funding in the bill is for foreign assistance and lawmakers' pet projects they deem unnecessary and wasteful.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs last spring during the height of the lockdowns and other restrictive measures implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic. At least 10 million of those jobs have not returned, with the US economy shrinking 3.5 percent in 2020 after a 2.2 percent growth in 2019.