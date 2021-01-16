US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capitol Security Infrastructure

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said she asked retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore to explore details of the attack on the Capitol building in Washington, DC and the the security infrastructure of the complex.

"We must subject this whole complex to scrutiny in light of what happened and the fact that the inauguration is coming," Pelosi said during a press briefing. "To this end, I have asked retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore to lead an immediate review of security infrastructure, interagency processes and command and control.

"

Honore worked as a vice director of the operation within Joint Chiefs of Staff, and lead recovery efforts after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, she added.

On January 6, pro-Trump protesters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election victory after Trump urged them to not allow the election to be stolen. Five died and more than 170 cases have been open by police in connection with the riots.

The US House of Representatives impeached Trump on Wednesday for inciting the riot.

