US House Speaker Asks For All-Member, Bipartisan Briefing On Ukraine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has requested a briefing for all lawmakers from the Biden administration on the situation between Ukraine and Russia, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Pelosi has asked the White House for an all-member, bipartisan briefing on the Ukraine-Russia situation, Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker said via Twitter.

On Thursday, Pelosi announced upcoming legislation to impose economic sanctions on Russia to deter or punish a possible invasion of Ukraine.

The US House Democratic leaders are preparing additional legislation to increase assistance to Ukraine and support NATO as a way to increase and coordinate pressure on Russia, Pelosi added.

Discussions of imposing additional sanctions against Russia and providing military assistance to Ukraine have occurred in both the House and Senate recently following increased European security tensions near the Ukrainian border.

Russia has resolutely denied that it intends to attack any country and has warned NATO that its activities near its are a national security threat while Moscow reserves the right to move forces within Russia's sovereign territory.

