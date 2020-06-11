UrduPoint.com
US House Speaker Calls For Removing Confederate Symbols From Capitol, Military Bases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Statues and Names honoring Confederate leaders must be removed from the US Capitol and military bases, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he would never heed calls to rename major bases that bear the names of Confederate officers a day after military officials reportedly said they were open to the idea.

"These names have to go," Pelosi said. "These were white supremacists... They committed treason and their statues are still here."

On Thursday, the Senate Armed Services Committee approved a requirement that the Pentagon change the racist and Confederate names of US military installations.

