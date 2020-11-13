US House Speaker Calls on Republicans to Accept Trump Loss, Focus on COVD-19

US President Donald Trump and his supporters need to work with Joe Biden in fighting the COVID-19 instead of denying reality and trying to fight the projected president-elect with countless lawsuits, Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his supporters need to work with Joe Biden in fighting the COVID-19 instead of denying reality and trying to fight the projected president-elect with countless lawsuits, Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

"I have a very simple message for Senate Republicans," Pelosi told a news conference, referring to the rival lawmakers who form the legislative base for Trump. "The election is over. It wasn't even close. President Trump lost to Joe Biden, who will be the next president of the United States. Senate Republicans, stop denying reality. Stop deliberately and recklessly sowing doubt about our democratic process and start focusing on COVID-19. The Republican refusal to deal with reality is hurting our country in many ways."

Pelosi's comments came as US coronavirus cases hit another daily record high on Wednesday, with 140,543 reported, marking the ninth straight day where they stood at above 100,000.

According to Johns Hopkins University, some 10.4 million Americans have contracted the COVID-19 so far and nearly 242,000 have died from complications caused by the virus.

Trump has refused to concede his November 3 election loss to Biden, with his lawyers and Republican party members filing lawsuits in at least five US states - Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan - to challenge the outcome of the vote which he claims was rife with fraud and irregularities.

There have been few wins so far for Trump from those legal actions. Unless the incumbent president succeeds in outlawing ballots cast in multiple states, Biden is set to take office on January 20 after the inauguration of the president-elect.