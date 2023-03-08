US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN that he does not plan to visit Ukraine despite Volodymyr Zelenskyy's suggestion that he go see the situation on the ground

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN that he does not plan to visit Ukraine despite Volodymyr Zelenskyy's suggestion that he go see the situation on the ground.

"Let's be very clear about what I said: no blank checks, OK? So, from that perspective, I don't have to go to Ukraine to understand where there's a blank check or not," McCarthy said in an interview on Tuesday.

"I will continue to get my briefings and others, but I don't have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it. And my point has always been, I won't provide a blank check for anything."