US House Speaker McCarthy Invites Biden To Give State Of Union Speech February 7 - Letter

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday sent a letter to President Joe Biden in which he invited him to deliver the State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress on February 7 in line with the president's the constitutional mandate to periodically address lawmakers.

"The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities. In that spirit, it is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 so that you may fulfill your duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union," the letter said.

Biden's remarks will inform the Congress' efforts to address the priorities of the American people, the letter added.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that Biden received the invitation and has accepted the date.

Annual State of the Union speeches are used to satisfy the president's constitutional requirement to periodically address Congress on the status of the nation and deliver policy recommendations.

