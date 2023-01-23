UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker McCarthy Planning Taiwan Visit - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 05:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Newly-elected US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning to visit Taiwan this spring, Punchbowl news reported on Monday, citing an official involved in the matter.

The Pentagon is currently in the early stages of planning the trip, amid the House Republicans placing a priority on countering China, the report said.

More Stories From World

