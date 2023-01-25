US House Speaker McCarthy Says Blocking Democrats Schiff, Swalwell From Intel Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is blocking Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from serving on the Intelligence Committee in an attempt to restore credibility to the panel, the lawmaker said in a statement.

"I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee. I am committed to returning the House Intelligence Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people," McCarthy said on Tuesday.

McCarthy also released a letter to House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries explaining his decision. Earlier this week, Jeffries wrote a letter to McCarthy requesting he keep Schiff and Swalwell on the committee.

As speaker, McCarthy has the power to choose the leadership of select committees and vet nominees from the other party. McCarthy said in the letter that although he respects Jeffries' loyalty to his Democratic colleagues, he must put national security ahead of partisan loyalty.

McCarthy has criticized Swalwell for alleged ties to China, claiming the lawmaker would be ineligible for a security clearance in the private sector. McCarthy has threatened to block Schiff in response to Democrats' decision to reject some of Republicans' nominees while in power, as well as criticized him for his actions as chair of the Intelligence Committee.

"It is my assessment that the misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its Primary national security and oversight missions - ultimately leaving our nation less safe," McCarthy said in his letter to Jeffries.

There are numerous other Democratic members that could serve on the Intelligence Committee instead of Schiff or Swalwell, McCarthy said during a press conference earlier on Tuesday.