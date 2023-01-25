UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Blocking Democrats Schiff, Swalwell From Intel Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 06:20 AM

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Blocking Democrats Schiff, Swalwell From Intel Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is blocking Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from serving on the Intelligence Committee in an attempt to restore credibility to the panel, the lawmaker said in a statement.

"I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee. I am committed to returning the House Intelligence Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people," McCarthy said on Tuesday.

McCarthy also released a letter to House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries explaining his decision. Earlier this week, Jeffries wrote a letter to McCarthy requesting he keep Schiff and Swalwell on the committee.

As speaker, McCarthy has the power to choose the leadership of select committees and vet nominees from the other party. McCarthy said in the letter that although he respects Jeffries' loyalty to his Democratic colleagues, he must put national security ahead of partisan loyalty.

McCarthy has criticized Swalwell for alleged ties to China, claiming the lawmaker would be ineligible for a security clearance in the private sector. McCarthy has threatened to block Schiff in response to Democrats' decision to reject some of Republicans' nominees while in power, as well as criticized him for his actions as chair of the Intelligence Committee.

"It is my assessment that the misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its Primary national security and oversight missions - ultimately leaving our nation less safe," McCarthy said in his letter to Jeffries.

There are numerous other Democratic members that could serve on the Intelligence Committee instead of Schiff or Swalwell, McCarthy said during a press conference earlier on Tuesday.

Related Topics

China Threatened Democrats From

Recent Stories

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

4 hours ago
 French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

7 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

7 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

7 hours ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

7 hours ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.