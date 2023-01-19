UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Ending Proxy Voting As COVID-19 Pandemic Fades

January 19, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Members of the US House of Representatives are no longer able to cast votes remotely using another lawmaker as a proxy, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.

"No more proxy voting. Effective immediately, Members of Congress have to show up to work if they want their vote to count," McCarthy said via Twitter.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed proxy voting starting in May 2020 to accommodate lawmakers wishing to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the rule, lawmakers could request colleagues who are present at the Capitol to cast votes in their name.

Some Republican congressmen have criticized proxy voting, arguing that it enabled lawmakers to shirk their responsibilities. Members including McCarthy have also questioned the constitutionality of proxy voting.

Democrats have insisted that the measure is meant to protect lawmakers and their family members who may be high-risk for COVID-19.

In September, President Joe Biden claimed the COVID-19 pandemic was coming to an end as case numbers declined and public health restrictions were rolled back.

