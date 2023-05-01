US House Speaker McCarthy Says Expects Biden to Invite Netanyahu Over for Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday that he expects President Joe Biden to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a meeting on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the state of Israel.

"I expect the White House to invite the prime minister over for a meeting, especially with the 75th anniversary," McCarthy said during a press conference after he addressed the Israeli Knesset.

McCarthy added that he invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the United States to take part in a joint session of Congress and this visit can take place as soon as this summer.

During his address on Monday, McCarthy said that he will establish a "parliamentary friendship" between the lower chamber of Congress and the Knesset.

A bipartisan Congressional delegation of 20 US lawmakers led by McCarthy arrived in Israel on April 30 for a visit. McCarthy is the second US House speaker to address a Knesset plenum.