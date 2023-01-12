UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Had Good Talk With Biden, Wants To Discuss Issues Early

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 10:17 PM

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Had Good Talk With Biden, Wants to Discuss Issues Early

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he spoke with President Joe Biden over the phone and expressed his desire to work on legislative challenges together early on in the new Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he spoke with President Joe Biden over the phone and expressed his desire to work on legislative challenges together early on in the new Congress.

"I had a very good conversation with the president when he called me, and I told him I'd like to sit down with him early and work through these challenges," McCarthy said during a press conference, when asked about government spending and the debt ceiling.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden told reporters that he called to congratulate McCarthy on being elected House speaker. However, Biden added that he is prepared to veto unfavorable legislation passed by House Republicans.

Republicans, led by McCarthy, won a slim majority in the House in the November midterm elections, leading to divided control of the 118th Congress for the second half of Biden's presidential term.

