US House Speaker McCarthy Says Has No Scheduled Trip To Visit Taiwan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he not scheduled at present a trip to Taiwan, but reiterated that China cannot determine where he travels.

"Let me be very clear: China is never going to tell me where I can and can't go, but I have nothing scheduled right now to go to Taiwan," McCarthy said during a press conference.

US media reported earlier that McCarthy has planned to visit Taiwan this spring following a controversial trip by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island in August - one which McCarthy backed despite China's objections.

More Stories From World

