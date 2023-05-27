US House Speaker McCarthy Says 'Progress' Made in Debt Ceiling Talks

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Saturday that White House and Republican negotiators were close to reaching an agreement on raising the US debt ceiling to avert a possible default

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Saturday that White House and Republican negotiators were close to reaching an agreement on raising the US debt ceiling to avert a possible default.

"I feel closer to an agreement now than I did a long time before, because I see progress," McCarthy was quoted as saying by Politico as the negotiations continue.

NBC news cited a Democratic source familiar with the talks as saying that the deal was "very close but not done yet." The source reportedly said it was "still possible" that an agreement could be reached on Saturday, but there were no plans of an imminent public announcement.

The United States is teetering on the brink of a default of its obligations if the White House fails to get Republicans in Congress to agree to raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Friday that the deadline for congressional leaders to reach a compromise was pushed back to June 5. She warned that the US risked running out of cash to pay the bills if no agreement was reached.