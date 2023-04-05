US House Speaker McCarthy Slams Bragg for Bringing 'Politicized' Charges Against Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a tweet slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his alleged interference in the American democratic process by bringing "politicized" charges against former President Donald Trump and threatened accountability before Congress.

"Alvin Bragg is attempting to interfere in our democratic process by invoking Federal law to bring politicized charges against President Trump, admittedly using federal funds, while at the same time arguing that the people's representatives in Congress lack jurisdiction to investigate this farce. Not so. Bragg's weaponization of the federal justice process will be held accountable by Congress," McCarthy said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Trump made his first initial appearance in court to be arraigned after a Manhattan grand jury last week indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree before and after the 2016 presidential elections.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment earlier in the day.