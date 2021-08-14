UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Extends Remote Voting Until October - Letter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Extends Remote Voting Until October - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a Dear Colleague letter to all representatives on Friday notifying them that the remote voting period has once again been extended, this time until October.

"In light of the attached notification by the Sergeant-at-Arms, in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician, that a public health emergency is in effect due to a novel coronavirus, I am hereby extending the 'covered period' designated on January 4, 2021, pursuant to section 3(s) of House Resolution 8, until October 1, 2021," Pelosi said.

The House Sergeant-at-Arms, William Walker, notified Pelosi on Friday that the public health emergency due to the novel coronavirus will remain in effect.

Republicans initially challenged the allowance of remote voting, claiming it to be unconstitutional after it was first decided upon in May.

Related Topics

Resolution Nancy January May October All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

1 hour ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

1 hour ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

1 hour ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

1 hour ago
 Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

1 hour ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.