US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Extends Remote Voting Until October - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a Dear Colleague letter to all representatives on Friday notifying them that the remote voting period has once again been extended, this time until October.

"In light of the attached notification by the Sergeant-at-Arms, in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician, that a public health emergency is in effect due to a novel coronavirus, I am hereby extending the 'covered period' designated on January 4, 2021, pursuant to section 3(s) of House Resolution 8, until October 1, 2021," Pelosi said.

The House Sergeant-at-Arms, William Walker, notified Pelosi on Friday that the public health emergency due to the novel coronavirus will remain in effect.

Republicans initially challenged the allowance of remote voting, claiming it to be unconstitutional after it was first decided upon in May.