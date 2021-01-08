US House Speaker Pelosi Calls for Resignation of Capitol Police Chief After Riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for the resignation of the Chief of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, following the security breach at the Capitol Building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

"I'm calling for the resignation of the Chief of the Capitol Police, Sund," Pelosi told reporters when asked how she would address the security breaches on Capitol Hill.

"Many of our Capitol Police just acted so bravely,... but there was a failure of leadership, at the top of the Capitol Police."

Trump's supporters broke into Congress on Wednesday to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes for Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated the Republican president in the November election. The mob engaged with police in a stand-off that lasted several hours and left at least four people dead, including a female Air-Force veteran, who was shot inside the Congress hall by a police officer.