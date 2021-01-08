UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a press briefing on Wednesday called for President Donald Trump's removal from the office by invoking the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution for inciting violence at Wednesday's protest on Capitol Hill.

"I joined the Senate Democratic Leader and calling on the Vice President [Mike Pence] to remove this President by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment," Pelosi said. "If the Vice President and cabinet do not, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment."

"In the next 13 days, this dangerous man can do further harm to our country and assault on our democracy," she added.