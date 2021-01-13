UrduPoint.com
US House Speaker Pelosi Calls Trump 'Clear And Present Danger,' Says He Must Go

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a speech on the chamber's floor on Wednesday said President Donald Trump is a danger to the United States and must be removed from office.

"We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection... He must go," Pelosi said. "He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.

The House is currently debating legislation to impeach Trump and will hold a final vote later today.

The resolution charges Trump with inciting an insurrection on January 6, when his loyalists stormed the US Capitol building after he urged them to protest against the certification of Electoral College votes by Congress. Five people including a police officer were killed as a result of the riot.

