US House Speaker Pelosi Calls Trump 'Deranged, Unhinged, Dangerous'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reiterated calls for the removal of President Donald Trump from office, adding that the current leader is "deranged, unhinged, dangerous."

"Well sadly, the person who is running the executive branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States, and [there are] only a number of days until we can be protected from him, but he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him," Pelosi said during an interview with the CBS broadcaster.

Since the deadly riot at the US Capitol on January 6, which followed a speech given by Trump in the nation's capital, Pelosi has urged the president to resign and has called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to the US constitution, allowing for Trump's departure from office prematurely.

The house speaker said that she would continue efforts to invoke the 25th amendment or launch a second impeachment before the planned inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

Pelosi also cited the December cyberattacks on US government institutions that officials in Washington claim were conducted by individuals with links to Russia.

Moscow has denied all claims that it was involved in the cyberattacks, although the house speaker accused Trump of being a "handmaiden" of Russian President Vladimir Putin by failing to act on the claims.

"There's no other explaining why this president of the United States is such a handmaiden of Putin," Pelosi said.

In addition, the house speaker expressed her concern that the president may attempt to pardon himself from Federal charges during the final days of his presidency.

"He can only pardon himself from federal offenses, he cannot pardon himself from state offenses and that's where he's being investigated in the state of New York," Pelosi remarked.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 in a bid to prevent Congress from ratifying the results of the November presidential election that saw Joe Biden emerge victorious. Protesters gained access to the Congress and also Pelosi's office during the public unrest.

Five people reportedly died during the riot in Washington, and dozens of perpetrators have been charged and arrested.