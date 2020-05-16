UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Speaker Pelosi Criticizes Trump For Firing State Department Oversight Chief

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:36 PM

US House Speaker Pelosi Criticizes Trump for Firing State Department Oversight Chief

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi took aim at President Donald Trump for his dismissal of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, calling the move part of a "dangerous pattern of retaliation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi took aim at President Donald Trump for his dismissal of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, calling the move part of a "dangerous pattern of retaliation."

According to Politico news outlet, Trump fired Linick in a letter sent to Congress late on Friday saying he no longer had "fullest confidence" in the high-ranking official, who had headed the oversight office of Washington's diplomatic arm since his appointment in 2013 by President Barack Obama.

"The President's late-night, weekend firing of the State Department Inspector General has accelerated his dangerous pattern of retaliation against the patriotic public servants charged with conducting oversight on behalf of the American people," Pelosi said in the statement, adding that Linick was fired despite "honorably performing his duty.

"

Linick's firing, which has become the latest in a series of oversight removals by Trump, is seen as an attempt to halt an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for allegedly using department aides for personal tasks, Politico reported.

According to the news outlet, Congressman Eliot L. Engel, who chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, called Linick's dismissal an "outrageous act of a president trying to protect one of his most loyal supporters, the secretary of State, from accountability."

As acting head of the inspector general's office, Trump proposed Stephen Akard who currently heads the Office of Foreign Relations and was part of Indiana governor's administration under current Vice President Mike Pence.

Related Topics

Firing Barack Obama Governor Washington Trump Nancy Congress From Allied Rental Modarba Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

The Newly Released Infinix Note 7 Boasts Superior ..

3 minutes ago

Pak ambassador holds virtual meeting with Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainians, Estonians Among Suspects in Online Naz ..

1 minute ago

Russian Transport Minister Hopes for Resumption of ..

12 minutes ago

Senior journalist tested positive for COVID-19

12 minutes ago

Electricity supply of 6 villages switched over fro ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.