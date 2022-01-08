US House Speaker Pelosi Invites Biden To Give State Of The Union Address On March 1
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Joe Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1
(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Joe Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1
"I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union," Pelosi said in a letter to Biden.
"Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act!"