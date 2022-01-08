US House Speaker Pelosi Invites Biden to Give State of the Union Address on March 1

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Joe Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1

"I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union," Pelosi said in a letter to Biden.

"Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act!"