US House Speaker Pelosi Orders Draft Of Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:10 PM

US House Speaker Pelosi Orders Draft of Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the House Judiciary Committee and its Chairman Jerold Nadler to compile articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging that the president abused his power for personal political gain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the House Judiciary Committee and its Chairman Jerold Nadler to compile articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging that the president abused his power for personal political gain.

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment," Pelosi said in a televised statement.

