US House Speaker Pelosi Orders Draft of Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the House Judiciary Committee and its Chairman Jerold Nadler to compile articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump , charging that the president abused his power for personal political gain.

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment," Pelosi said in a televised statement.